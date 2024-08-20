THE BLACK CROWES Announce New Dates For "The Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise)" In Wake Of AEROSMITH Retirement

Following Aerosmith's retirement from touring, The Black Crowes have announced new dates for The Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise).

A message from the band states: "The Bastards Are Back!! Announcing NEW dates added to The Happiness Bastards Tour (The Reprise) this fall! We’re excited to be able to come play in more cities in 2024. Get presale tickets and VIP packages for the newly added shows tomorrow, Wednesday, August 21 at 10 AM, local time with code CROWEMAFIA. Tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday.

"Due to the cancellation of the Aerosmith Tour, we also had to move a few of the previously announced show dates and unfortunately have to cancel the Tucson, Wanatchee and Verona shows. Original tickets for all the rescheduled dates will be honored at the new shows and all ticketholders will receive an email directly from their point of purchase with more information.

Check out ALL show dates at TheBlackCrowes.com. We can’t wait to get back out on the road!" 🤘

(Photo - Ross Halfin)