THE BLACK CROWES Drop Second Track “Cross Your Fingers” Off Their Forthcoming Album Happiness Bastards

Legendary rock band The Black Crowes debut “Cross Your Fingers”, the second release from their highly anticipated new album Happiness Bastards, dropping March 15th via the band’s own Silver Arrow Records. An electrifying plea against a toxic lover “Cross Your Fingers” couples romantic agony with a killer guitar riff, emphasizing the blistering heat of a fraught relationship. Stream “Cross Your Fingers” now at this location.

Following the exhilarating lead single “Wanting And Waiting”, from the forthcoming album Happiness Bastards, “Cross Your Fingers” packs on the momentum with the urgency of a band who is just getting started. A delicate acoustic introduction makes way for an explosive, guitar-tearing drop and rhythmic chorus infused with the funk and soul of the Robinson Brothers’ Georgia roots. Since its release in January, “Wanting And Waiting” has dominated the airwaves – already top 10 at four radio formats, including AAA, Americana, Active Rock, and Canadian Active Rock.

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from Grammy-winning superstar Lainey Wilson. Pre-Order Happiness Bastards here.

Tracklisting:

"Bedside Manners"

"Rats And Clowns"

"Cross Your Fingers"

"Wanting And Waiting"

"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

"Dirt Cold Sun"

"Bleed It Dry"

"Flesh Wound"

"Follow The Moon"

"Kindred Friend"

"Wanting And Waiting":

In celebration of the forthcoming new record, The Black Crowes will be returning to the road this Spring with the 35-date Happiness Bastards Tour. Confirmed venues are as listed:

April

2 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

5 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

6 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

13 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

16 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

19 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

24 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May

1 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

3 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

15 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

17 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

18 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

21 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

22 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

24 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

27 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

29 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper

30 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle

June

1 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

4 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen

5-8, 2024 Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival**

9 - Mérida, ES - Stone & Music Festival



**Festival Date

The Black Crowes are leaving the bullshit in the past. 15 years after their last album of original music, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards - their 10th studio album. Some may say the project has been several tumultuous years in the making, but we argue it's arriving at just the right time. Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll. In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, The Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at its very best - gritty, loud, and in your face.

Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they've made a triumphant return to form with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map. Upon their return from the road, they knew they needed something new to show for their lost time. The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 and the experiences of years past transcribed themself through the music as the band found their way back to their roots. And it's finally here - Happiness Bastards is out March 15, 2024.

(Photo - Ross Halfin)