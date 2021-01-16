THE BLACK CROWES' Former Guitarist MARC FORD Recalls Turning Down Two Offers To Join GUNS N' ROSES; The State Of Amorica Podcast Interview Available

Guitarist Marc Ford was a member of The Black Crowes from 1991 – 1997, and again from 2005 – 2006. He appeared on three albums during his first run with the band: The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion (1992), Amorica (1994) and Three Snakes And One Charm (1996). Guesting on The State Of Amorica: A Black Crowes Podcast, Ford looked back on being offered a place in Guns N' Roses on two separate occasions.

Ford: "I got asked to join that band a couple of different times. Once when Axl (Rose) was still finishing that record that was taking forever (Chinese Democracy). Right about when I was about to make It's About Time (2002 solo album), I got offered to join that band. But the first time, I had just come back from a sort of unofficial official, or whatever it was, joining of The Black Crowes weekend in Atlanta. When I got back home, that Monday morning, Slash had called and offered. He said that Izzy (Stradlin) was leaving, and did I want the spot? I said I just joined The Black Crowes, and he was very cool. He said, 'That's a good gig for you. Right on.'"

