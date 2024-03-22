THE BLACK CROWES Take You Behind The Scenes Of "Wanting And Waiting" Music Video

The Black Crowes have released behind the scenes footage from their Happiness Bastards single, "Wanting And Waiting". Watch the new footage, as well as the official music video, below:

"Wanting And Waiting" behind the scenes:

"Wanting And Waiting" video:

"We had a blast celebrating the release of #HappinessBastards on Amazon Music #CitySessions," states a recent message from The Black Crowes. "Watch our full performance of 'Wanting And Waiting' live from Brooklyn and listen to Happiness Bastards on Amazon Music."

2024 marks 40 years since the inception of The Black Crowes, and the Robinson Brothers are claiming this momentous year as their own. A salute to their past and a celebration of the present and future, Happiness Bastards is The Black Crowes’ tenth studio album and their first original music in 15 years. Produced by Grammy Award-Winning producer Jay Joyce, the album includes ten new tracks, with a very special feature from Grammy-winning superstar Lainey Wilson.

Tracklisting:

"Bedside Manners"

"Rats And Clowns"

"Cross Your Fingers"

"Wanting And Waiting"

"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

"Dirt Cold Sun"

"Bleed It Dry"

"Flesh Wound"

"Follow The Moon"

"Kindred Friend"

"Wanting And Waiting" lyric video:

"Cross Your Fingers":

The Black Crowes recently made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon promoting Happiness Bastards. The band performed "Wanting And Waiting", and frontman Chris Robinson sat down with Fallon to talk about releasing new material 15 years later, him and his brother getting into fights while in the band, getting "fired" from a ZZ Top tour, and his wife painting the Happiness Bastards album cover. Watch the footage below:

The Black Crowes will be returning to the road this spring with the 35-date Happiness Bastards Tour.

The band have announced that support for select dates on the upcoming tour will be provided by Larkin Poe, Billy Tibbals, Olivia Jean, Amplified Heat, The Asteroid No. 4, Wine Lips, GA-20, Black Lips, Glyders, and Jim Jones All Stars. Support acts are noted on the tour poster below.

Tour dates:

April

2 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry House

3 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

5 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

6 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

13 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

15 - Seattle, WA - McCaw Hall

16 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

19 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

20 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

23 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

24 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

27 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

28 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

May

1 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

3 - Bethlehem, PA - The Wind Creek Event Center

4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

15 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

17 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

18 - Wolverhampton, UK - The Civic at The Halls

21 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

22 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

24 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

27 - Milan, IT - Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

29 - Frankfurt, DE - Alte Oper

30 - Stuttgart, DE - Liederhalle

June

1 - Berlin, DE - Verti Music Hall

4 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkonersalen

5-8 - Sôlvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival**

9 - Mérida, ES - Stone & Music Festival

** Festival Date