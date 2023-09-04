THE BLACK CROWES - The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion Limited Edition Box Sets Due In December
September 4, 2023, 18 minutes ago
Originally released on May 12, 1992, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion is the second album from The Black Crowes. It charted at #1 in The United States, and #2 in Canada and The United Kingdom.
On December 1, 2023, The Black Crowes will release The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion Limited Edition Box Sets. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.
"We revisited the archives alongside our friend George Drakoulias and created an incredibly special, super deluxe edition of our sophomore album featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides, a live performance from Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, TX on February 6, 1993, and a newly remastered album from the original 1/4” production master," says the band. "Super deluxe 4LP and 3CD box sets include a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book featuring insights on the record and a set of lithographs of classic images from the Southern Harmony photo sessions."
CD 1 - The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion
"Sting Me"
"Remedy"
"Thorn In My Pride"
"Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye"
"Sometimes Salvation"
"Hotel Illness"
"Black Moon Creeping"
"No Speak No Slave"
"My Morning Song"
"Time Will Tell"
CD 2 - More Companions: Unreleased, Outtakes And B-Sides
"99 Pounds"
"Miserable"
"Rainy Day Women No 12 & 35"
"Boomer's Story"
"Darling Of The Underground Press"
"Sting Me (Slow)"
"Bad Luck Blue Eyes, Goodbye"
"Sometimes Salvation"
"Black Moon Creeping"
CD 3 - Southern Harmony Live: November 3, 1993 Houston, TX
"No Speak No Slave"
"Sting Me"
"My Morning Song"
"Jam"
"Thorn In My Pride"
"Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye"
"Black Moon Creeping"
"Hotel Illness"
"Sometimes Salvation"
"Remedy"
In live news, The Black Crowes are currently opening for Aerosmith across North America. Remaining dates are as listed:
September
6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena
12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
15 - Chicago, IL - United Center
18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
October
11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
November
1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena
4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
December
1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center
7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
January
4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena
7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre