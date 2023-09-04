THE BLACK CROWES - The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion Limited Edition Box Sets Due In December

Originally released on May 12, 1992, The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion is the second album from The Black Crowes. It charted at #1 in The United States, and #2 in Canada and The United Kingdom.

On December 1, 2023, The Black Crowes will release The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion Limited Edition Box Sets. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

"We revisited the archives alongside our friend George Drakoulias and created an incredibly special, super deluxe edition of our sophomore album featuring unreleased studio recordings, rare B-sides, a live performance from Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston, TX on February 6, 1993, and a newly remastered album from the original 1/4” production master," says the band. "Super deluxe 4LP and 3CD box sets include a reproduction of the original 132-page promotional hymn book featuring insights on the record and a set of lithographs of classic images from the Southern Harmony photo sessions."

CD 1 - The Southern Harmony & Musical Companion

"Sting Me"

"Remedy"

"Thorn In My Pride"

"Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye"

"Sometimes Salvation"

"Hotel Illness"

"Black Moon Creeping"

"No Speak No Slave"

"My Morning Song"

"Time Will Tell"

CD 2 - More Companions: Unreleased, Outtakes And B-Sides

"99 Pounds"

"Miserable"

"Rainy Day Women No 12 & 35"

"Boomer's Story"

"Darling Of The Underground Press"

"Sting Me (Slow)"

"Bad Luck Blue Eyes, Goodbye"

"Sometimes Salvation"

"Black Moon Creeping"

CD 3 - Southern Harmony Live: November 3, 1993 Houston, TX

"No Speak No Slave"

"Sting Me"

"My Morning Song"

"Jam"

"Thorn In My Pride"

"Bad Luck Blue Eyes Goodbye"

"Black Moon Creeping"

"Hotel Illness"

"Sometimes Salvation"

"Remedy"

In live news, The Black Crowes are currently opening for Aerosmith across North America. Remaining dates are as listed:

September

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

9 - Belmont Park, NY - UBS Arena

12 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

15 - Chicago, IL - United Center

18 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

21 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

24 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

October

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

14 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

20 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

26 - St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

29 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

November

1 - San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

4 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

7 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

10 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

13 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

16 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

19 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

25 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

28 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

December

1 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

4 - San Jose, CA - SAP Center

7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

10 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

28 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

31 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

January

4 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Arena

7 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

10 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

13 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

16 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

19 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

23 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

26 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre