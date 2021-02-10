THE BLACK CROWES To Hold Virtual Town Hall On SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind

On Monday, February 22, at 5 PM ET and PT, SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind (ch. 25) will air a Virtual Town Hall with The Black Crowes to celebrate the release of Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary Edition.

Brothers and band co-founders, Chris and Rich Robinson, will sit down with acclaimed journalist David Fricke and SiriusXM subscribers for a Q&A, while playing back some of the music.

Rich Robinson on the 22-month tour for Shake Your Money Maker:

Rebroadcasts (all times ET): Tuesday February 23, 10 AM and 10 PM, Wednesday February 24 3 PM, Thursday February 25 noon, Friday February 26 9 AM, Saturday February 27 6 AM and 6 PM, Sunday February 28 9 PM.

The Black Crowes have announced the 30th anniversary multi-format reissue of their legendary album, Shake Your Money Maker. Pre-order here, and listen to the recently unearthed track, "Charming Mess", below.

The Super Deluxe box set features the original studio album remastered by George Drakoulias, three previously unheard studio recordings, two unreleased demos from Mr. Crowe’s Garden, a 14-track full unreleased concert from Atlanta, GA, in 1990, reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer, set list, tour laminate, patch, and a 20 page book with unseen photos from the band’s personal archives and liner notes by David Fricke.

Available on 4LP Super Deluxe, 3CD Super Deluxe, 2CD, Standard CD & LP, streaming and download. Out February 26 on UMe/American Recordings.

A limited number of super deluxe formats purchased through the official artist store feature a signed photo print.

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)