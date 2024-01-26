THE BLACK CROWES To Perform At STEVEN TYLER’s 5th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party To Benefit Janie’s Fund

Steven Tyler's 5th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party, to benefit Janie’s Fund, is scheduled for Sunday, February 4 at The Palladium in Hollywood, CA.

A message states: "We’re back rockin’ on Grammy night in 2024. Join us as we celebrate the incredible healing vibes of music! Join us as we #JamForJanie once again, supporting girls and young women on their journey to rise above challenges and rediscover their inner strength. 💙

Our 5th Annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party will be headlined by a soulful live performance from The Black Crowes. Let’s all get ready to uplift these resilient and fearless girls on their path to healing." 💖

To register for the event, and for ticket information, head here.

(Photo - Ross Halfin)