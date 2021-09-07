THE BLACK CROWES To Play Shake Your Money Maker Album In Its Entirety At Two Las Vegas Dates In November

The Black Crowes have announced two dates in Las Vegas, NV this November, at which they'll perform their Shake Your Money Maker album in its entirety.

Tickets for the shows, at House Of Blues on November 18 and 19, are up for pre-order here using the pre-sale code SYMMVEGAS. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 10.

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)