THE BLACK CROWES To Release Shake Your Money Maker Live, Later This Month

“The Black Crowes are proud to present an audio document of our Shake Your Money Maker Tour from the last two years. From where it all began to where we’re going and all that was in between. Hail hail rock ‘n roll!” says vocalist Chirs Robinson.

The Black Crowes: Shake Your Money Maker Live, an ode to the band reuniting and following an epic two-year anniversary tour with over 100 dates worldwide will be available everywhere digitally, on CD and vinyl, March 17. Pre-order the album now at this location. Both the front and back cover can be viewed below.

Check out the live video for "Twice As Hard", produced, filmed, and edited by Phil Tuckett on the 2021-22 Shake Your Money Maker Live Tour.

The 2023 tour itinerary for The Black Crowes is as follows:

March

11 - Santiago, Chile - Teatro Caupolicán

14 - São Paulo, Brazil - Espaco Unimed

16 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Luna Park

19 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol | Vive Latino

April

14 - St. Augustine, FL - JJ Grey's Blackwater Sol Revue

23 - Miramar Beach, FL - Moon Crush

27 - Wilkesboro, North Carolina - MerleFest

May

6 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort

7 - Redondo Beach, CA - BeachLife Festival

June

8 - Vail, CO - GoPro Mountain Games

July

1 - Chicago, IL - NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend

29 - Check, VA - FloydFest

August

26 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival

(Photo - Josh Cheuse)