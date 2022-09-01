THE BLACK CROWES - Twice As Hard Ale Now Available As Part Of KnuckleBonz Beverage Series

The Black Crowes “Twice as Hard” Ale is the latest in the KnuckleBonz Beverage Series, brewed by Calicraft Brewing Co. It's now available for pre-sale online at CraftShack.

With aromas of stone fruits and toasted grain that are balanced with a subtle bitter finish, the beer is bright, crisp, and easy drinking. Pre-orders are being accepted now; the beer is anticipated to ship in October 2022.

Free Poster to the first 500 customers: The Black Crowes fans who order first will receive a limited-edition collectible poster included free with their order. This poster is offered in a limited edition; this only ships to the first 500 customers.

“It’s a big thrill to be working with one of our favorite bands here at KnuckleBonz. We've been rocking hard with The Black Crowes from the very beginning,” says Tony Simerman, CEO/Creative Director of KnuckleBonz, Inc. For more information about KnuckleBonz and the music branded beverage line, visit KnuckleBonz.com.

The Black Crowes, led by brothers Chris and Rich Robinson, released their debut album Shake Your Money Maker over 30 years ago. The authentically gritty blues-rock album went double platinum in its first year. Today, over three decades later, fans are celebrating the reunion of Chris and Rich Robinson, who are touring as The Black Crowes once again, playing the iconic record, Shake Your Money Maker, start to finish!