THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announce Fall '23 Headlining Dates

Following their wildly successful Verminous Remnant Spring headlining tour, The Black Dahlia Murder today announce a final bout of shows before returning to the studio to complete their next studio album.

The short journey, which begins on September 8 at Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia and closes on September 16 at the New England Metal Fest in Worcester, Massachusetts, includes a performance alongside Lamb Of God in Pikeville, Kentucky. Support will be provided by Chelsea Grin, Gates To Hell, and labelmates, 200 Stab Wounds, on select shows.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 16 at 10 AM, local time. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

September

8 - Blue Ridge Rock Fest - Alton, VA *

9 - The Concourse - Knoxville, TN

10 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

11 - Appalachian Wireless Arena - Pikeville, KY w/ Lamb Of God, After The Burial, Alpha Wolf *

12 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

14 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

15 - Reverb - Reading, PA

16 - New England Metal Fest - Worcester, MA

* The Black Dahlia Murder only

(Photo - Shimon Karmel)