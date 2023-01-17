THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Announce The Verminous Remnant Tour 2023; Video Trailer

The Black Dahlia Murder will return to the stage this spring on the Verminous Remnant Tour. The band's first trek following the tragic death of frontman Trevor Strnad will mark the close of the Verminous touring cycle and introduce a reformed lineup consisting of remaining and returning members of the band.

The journey will commence on April 14 with an appearance at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and run through May 26 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Support will be provided by Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20 at 10 AM, local time. See all confirmed dates, as well as a video trailer, below.

Tour dates:

April

14 - Decibel Metal & Beer Fest - Philadelphia PA * no Terror, Fuming Mouth

15 - Roxian Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA * no Fuming Mouth

16 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

18 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

19 - St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI

20 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI

21 - Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

22 - MTelus - Montreal, QC w/ Despised Icon

23 - Paradise - Boston, MA

25 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

26 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH

27 - Eastside Bowl - Nashville, TN

28 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

29 - The Beacham - Orlando, FL

30 - The Ritz - Tampa, FL

May

2 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX

3 - Mohawk - Austin, TX

4 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

5 - Ridglea Theater - Ft. Worth, TX

6 - Granada Theater - Lawrence, KS

7 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

8 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

10 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ

11 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

12 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

14 - Ace Of Spades -Sacramento, CA

16 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

18 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

19 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

20 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

22 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

23 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

25 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

26 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN