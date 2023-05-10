THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's BRANDON ELLIS Shares Guitar Collection Video

In the clip below, Metal Injection meets up with Brandon Ellis of The Black Dahlia Murder at his home for an exclusive tour of his guitar collection. Join Brandon as he gives you a brief rundown of his prized possessions of over 50 collectibles.

The Black Dahlia are currently on their Verminous Remnant Tour. The band's first trek following the tragic death of frontman Trevor Strnad marks the close of the Verminous touring cycle and introduces a reformed lineup consisting of remaining and returning members of the band.

The journey commenced on April 14 with an appearance at the Decibel Metal & Beer Fest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and runs through May 26 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Support is provided by Terror, Frozen Soul, Fuming Mouth, and Phobophilic.

Remaining tour dates are as follows:

May

10 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ

11 - Belasco Theater - Los Angeles, CA

12 - House Of Blues - Anaheim, CA

13 - UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

14 - Ace Of Spades -Sacramento, CA

16 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

18 - Neptune Theatre - Seattle, WA

19 - Roseland Theater - Portland, OR

20 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC

22 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB

23 - Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

25 - Park Theatre - Winnipeg, MB

26 - Skyway Theatre - Minneapolis, MN