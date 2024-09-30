THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER's New "Panic Hysteric" Music Video Now Playing

The Black Dahlia Murder have unleashed their video for "Panic Hysteric". The fiery new tune comes off the band's tenth studio album, Servitude, out now on Metal Blade Records.

"Panic Hysteric" is a modern, classic TBDM waltz in the time-honored Swedish style. "Lyrically, it's a tribute to the fear and outrage that rock and roll ignited in mid-century America," elaborates vocalist Brian Eschbach. "I was reading quotes from Frank Sinatra, who really didn't like rock 'n' roll, and was pretty eloquent about it. I quoted him a couple of times in the song. That was a fun Sunday writing those lyrics. I'm not gonna lie - vodkas and Shirley Temples were involved."

The guitars, bass and vocals for Servitude were recorded at guitarist Brandon Ellis' home studio in New Jersey. The drums were recorded by Mark Lewis in Nashville, Tennessee where the album was also mixed. Servitude was mastered by Ted Jensen.

Servitude is available on digipak CD, cassette, and digital formats, as well as vinyl in various color variants and special editions. Order here.

Servitude tracklisting:

"Evening Ephemeral"

"Panic Hysteric"

"Aftermath"

"Cursed Creator"

"An Intermission"

"Asserting Dominion"

"Servitude"

"Mammoth's Hand"

"Transcosmic Blueprint"

"Utopia Black"

"Mammoth's Hand" video:

"Aftermath" video:

The Black Dahlia Murder will join Dying Fetus for a North American co-headlining tour this fall. See all confirmed dates below.

October

3 - Agora Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

4 - Egyptian Room - Indianapolis, IN

5 - The Rave - Milwaukee, WI

6 - Fillmore - Minneapolis, MN

8 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

10 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

11 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID

13 - Neptune - Seattle, WA ^

14 - Rickshaw - Vancouver, BC ^

15 - Roseland Ballroom - Portland, OR

17 - UC Theatre - Berkeley, CA

18 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

19 - Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA *

20 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA *

21 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ

23 - The Factory at Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX

24 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX

25 - Warehouse Live Midtown - Houston, TX

27 - The Ritz Ybor - Tampa, FL

28 - Buckhead Theatre - Atlanta, GA

30 - The Fillmore - Charlotte, NC

31 - Fillmore Silver Spring - Silver Spring, MD

November

1 - Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

2 - Palladium - Worcester, MA

3 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

5 - M-Telus - Montreal, QC

6 - The Phoenix Concert Theatre - Toronto, ON

9 - Royal Oak Music Hall - Detroit, MI

10 - Concord Music Hall - Chicago, IL

^ no AngelMaker

* no Spite

The Black Dahlia Murder:

Brian Eschbach - lead vocals

Max Lavelle - bass

Alan Cassidy - drums

Brandon Ellis - lead guitar, backing vocals

Ryan Knight - rhythm guitar, backing vocals