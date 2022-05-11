THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER Vocalist TREVOR STRNAD Dead At 41

The Black Dahlia Murder frontman, Trevor Strnad, has passed away. He was 41 years old. The band shared the sad news with the following message:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Trevor Scott Strnad. Beloved son, brother, and Shepard of good times, he was loved by all that met him. A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. It was his life to be your show."

The band also included the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

Everyone here at BraveWords offer our condolences to Trevor's family and friends. RIP.

