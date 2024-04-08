THE BLACK KEYS To Release Song With ALICE COOPER This Year

Loudwire is reporting that American rock duo, The Black Keys, will release a new song featuring Alice Cooper this year.

In 2023, well before many details on Ohio Players were officially released, guitarist/vocalist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney gave an interview to a magazine and hinted that the new record was going to be a double-album, featuring several collaborations including Beck and Noel Gallagher.

"We were kind of thinking we should just put it all out," Carney said on Loudwire Nights before mentioning they had about 29 songs completed and ready to go. It's such an impressive amount of stuff. And then I heard a couple of records that came out recently, they were like 30 tracks long and sucked."

Rather than cram all of the new material into a massive double-album, the Black Keys decided to trim the tracklist. Some of the songs that didn't make the cut will likely see the light of day soon enough, though, including one featuring Alice Cooper.

"There is a song with Alice coming out this year," Carney revealed.

Read the full report at Loudwire.com.

Alice Cooper recently announced a string of UK dates this October. "Get ready for a night of shock and rock that will haunt your dreams."

The Too Close For Comfort UK tour will feature special guests Primal Scream (all shows except London), as well as openers Glen Matlock (London only), and The Meffs (all shows).

You'll find ticket links at AliceCooper.com/tour.

Tour dates:

October

14 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, United Kingdom

16 - Utilita Arena Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

17 - AO Arena - Manchester, United Kingdom

18 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, United Kingdom

20 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

21 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom