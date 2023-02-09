THE BLACK MOODS Announce Co-Headling "March Radness" Tour With THE DEAD DEADS

Tempe, AZ-based modern classic rock & roll trio The Black Moods - Josh Kennedy (vocals, guitar), Chico Diaz (drums), Jordan Hoffman (bass) - will be partnering with Nashville, TN-based all-female heavy rock trio, The Dead Deads, to co-headline the “March Radness” tour this spring across the US in a friendly battle of sexes.

Throughout the tour, which kicks off March 24 in Nashville, TN at The Basement and ends April 7 in Kansas City, MO at Vivo, both bands will add fan polls, video challenges, sing-offs, drum-offs and other silliness on their social media accounts to boost the ‘tournament’ in addition to on-stage antics at each date. Join in on the fun and get your tickets here.

“We can’t wait to get out on the road with our friends The Dead Deads in March,” shares The Black Moods vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy. “It’s gonna be a bare-knuckle rock brawl across the US and we’re ready to bring the chaos to every town!”

“Call it west versus east, call it boys versus girls…all I know is, both bands are gonna leave it all on the stage for our fans,” states The Dead Deads’ lead singer/guitarist Meta. “Drums, bass, guitar - that’s rock ’n’ roll - and we’re ready to get out there and have some fun.”

“We love The Black Moods and can’t wait to go head-to-head every night around the country,” exclaimed The Dead Deads’ bassist Fox. “Bassist to bassist, all I have to say is… let’s get ready to RUMBLE!”

The Dead Deads’ drummer McQueen adds: “Six pro athletes of rock… let’s go!”

Tour dates:

March

24 - Nashville, TN - The Basement

25 - Huntsville, AL - The Camp

27 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

28 - Brooklyn, NY - The Meadows

29 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

30 - Mechanicsburg, PA - Lovedraft’s

31 - Akron, OH - The Empire

April

1 - Toledo, OH - The Ottawa Tavern

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

4 - St. Louis, MO - Blueberry Hill Duck Room

6 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

7 - Kansas City, MO - Vivo

(Photo - Jim Louvau)