THE BLACK MOODS Share Extended Version Of “Roadhouse Blues” Cover Feat. THE DOORS’ ROBBY KRIEGER And Singer DIAMANTE

Galvanizing modern classic rock trio The Black Moods unveiled an electrifying cover of The Doors’ 1970’s hit “Roadhouse Blues” featuring The Doors’ guitarist Robby Krieger and rock singer-songwriter Diamante last October.

The Black Moods have shared an extended version of the track along with an extended music video featuring behind-the-scenes clips of the recording session with Krieger and Diamante at Krieger’s Los Angeles studio, Love Street Sound. Watch “Roadhouse Blues (ft. Robby Krieger of The Doors & Diamante) – Extended Version” streaming below.

“Playing ‘Roadhouse Blues’ with the man that wrote it was life changing,” remarks The Black Moods vocalist/guitarist Josh Kennedy. “It’s something I never ever thought I’d have a chance of doing having grown up in a small town in the Ozarks.”

“Lately, I seem to meet more and more young musicians who are into The Doors,” says Krieger. “It was really fun recording ‘Roadhouse Blues’ with The Black Moods. They seem to connect with 60’s style music.”

“We have a big year ahead,” Kennedy adds. “We kicked it off with ‘Roadhouse Blues (Extended Version)’ and we have a lot of touring coming up too. We have been writing new material and have a new single coming out soon that we can’t wait for our fans to hear!”

The Black Moods have relentlessly brought their raw, amplified rock & roll to stages across North America alongside acts including The Doors’ Robby Krieger, Shinedown, Jane’s Addiction, Whitesnake, Collective Soul, The Dead Daisies and The Gin Blossoms as well as appearing at festivals such as Aftershock, Luna Del Lago and Roger Clyne’s Circus Mexicus.

The band finished 2023 with an opening show for Rick Springfield in their hometown of Phoenix, AZ and will perform their first show of 2024 on February 4 at Phoenix’s Celebrity Theatre with multi-platinum singer-songwriter and guitarist Orianthi. The trio will then perform a headlining show on March 9 in Chandler, AZ at SanTan Gardens which will include the relaunch of their limited-edition “Bad News” Bourbon in collaboration with SanTan Brewing. Head to theblackmoods.com for ticket information.