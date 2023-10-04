The BLACK SABBATH Riffs That Were The Blueprint For Metal Featuring GUS G., JOHN PETRUCCI, DAVID ELLEFSON, SATCHEL And More (Video)

Loudwire has shared a new Gear Factor video dedicated to Black Sabbath. Check it out below.

Loudwire: "There's no doubt Black Sabbath have inspired countless metal musicians to pick up a guitar and start a band. Through many, many episodes of Gear Factor, we've heard shredder after shredder say the same thing. The first song they learned? The band that made them want to play in the first place? Their favorite riffs? The metal architects, Black Sabbath.

See artists from Steel Panther's Satchel and High On Fire's Matt Pike, to Dream Theater's John Petrucci and Firewind's Gus G, plus many more, playing iconic Black Sabbath riffs. Hear the iconic riffs that inspired countless guitar player to learn how to play the instrument in the first place.

Black Sabbath are the undisputed godfathers of heavy metal. Beginning with their eponymous debut and seminal sophomore LP, Paranoid (both released in 1970), the quartet from Birmingham, England, coalesced the scattered contributions of numerous bands (from Blue Cheer to Led Zeppelin) into the powerful, uncompromising and surprisingly malleable style we recognize today."