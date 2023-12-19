THE BLAMED Release STRYPER Cover And Christmas EP Reese’n For The Season

The Blamed celebrate Christmas the only way they know how. They're Rockin' for the Rock with their cover of Stryper's "Reason For The Season" and a few other classics the legendary band felt compelled to give their own spin. Reese Roper (Five Iron Frenzy), Rocky Gray (Living Sacrifice), Jesse Sprinkle (Poor Old Lu, Demon Hunter, Dead Poetic), and a few other special guests pop up on different songs.

Only 100 CDs are available. Purchase/stream the EP on Bandcamp.

Tracklisting:

“Reese’n For The Season”

“Hark The Heralds Angels Sing”

“Joy to The World”

“Away In A Manger”

