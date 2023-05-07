THE BLEEDING Announce New Album Monokrator

London born death / thrash champions The Bleeding return in full force to bring you their third full-length album, Monokrator, set for release on June 9, 2023.

After forming in 2010, the band released their first EP, Death Eternal, in 2013 and, after a major line-up change, released their first full-length album, Rites Of Absolution, in 2017.

The Bleeding's resume also boasts a collaboration wit UK black / speed / thrash hero James McBain (Hellripper), on the title track from their 2021 EP, Rise Into Nothing.

On their latest album, Monokrator, The Bleeding combine thrash elements, comparable to latter day Exodus / Destruction, with the ferocity of Demolition Hammer, and a vocal attack akin to Jeff Walker and Chuck Schuldiner, to create a blitzkrieg-like listening experience, complete with a full frontal assault. Monokrator is a flag-planting statement that will put the UK back on the map when it comes to quality thrash.

Tracklisting:

"Chemical Lobotomy"

"Chainsaw Deathcult"

"Mutation Chamber"

"Union Of Horror"

"Screams Of Torment"

"On Wings Of Tribulation"

"Monokrator"

"Throes Of Repulsion"

Pre-order your copy of Monokrator now via Bandcamp or RDR.