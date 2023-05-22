THE BLEEDING Reveal "Chainsaw Deathcult" Lyric Video

London born death / thrash champions The Bleeding return in full force to bring you their third full-length album, Monokrator, set for release on June 9, 2023.

The Bleeding has shared a fresh taste of the album with new single and lyric video "Chainsaw Deathcult", which can be seen below.

The band comments: "'Chainsaw Deathcult' is a twisted tale of pleasure through pain and suffering. It's to revel in sadistic and grotesque acts of violence whilst indulging in a narcotic fantasy of vile intentions. Musically speaking, 'Chainsaw Deathcult' is the first song we wrote for the new album Monokrator, only a couple of months after the release of Morbid Prophecy. We'd gone back to the Mutilation demo by Death, as well as early Cannibal Corpse and punk bands like The Exploited and The Accüsed. We've infused these influences with modern elements that add a unique flavour while staying true to our own artistic vision. Our main agenda as a musical group is to bring a raw, fierce and unapologetic musical experience to our listeners and we feel that 'Chainsaw Deathcult' achieves that."

On their latest album, Monokrator, The Bleeding combine thrash elements, comparable to latter day Exodus / Destruction, with the ferocity of Demolition Hammer, and a vocal attack akin to Jeff Walker and Chuck Schuldiner, to create a blitzkrieg-like listening experience, complete with a full frontal assault. Monokrator is a flag-planting statement that will put the UK back on the map when it comes to quality thrash.

Tracklisting:

"Chemical Lobotomy"

"Chainsaw Deathcult"

"Mutation Chamber"

"Union Of Horror"

"Screams Of Torment"

"On Wings Of Tribulation"

"Monokrator"

"Throes Of Repulsion"

Pre-order your copy of Monokrator now via Bandcamp or RDR.