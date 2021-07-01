THE BLUE PRISON To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In September

The Blue Prison will release their self-titled debut full-length album on September 17 via Metal Assault Records. Comprising four brand new tracks and newly mastered versions of two singles and one song each from the four EPs previously released by the band; The Blue Prison will be available to purchase on digipack CD and on all digital music platforms. Pre-Orders including exclusive merch bundles launch July 23.

In celebration of their forthcoming album, the instrumental progressive metal duo Keigo Yoshida (guitar) and Jaime Munoz (drums) have filmed their first ever music video and will unveil their new single "Kaleidoscope" to coincide with the album pre-order drop on July 23.

Through four EPs and one single released over the past six years, The Blue Prison has presented a stellar blend of sweeping progressive metal patterns, heavy dissonant guitar riffs, groovy rhythms, as well as shades of jazz fusion and ambient music. Their debut album explores all of these elements and more. The Blue Prison is a standout album, a multifaceted collection of melodic prog that’s heavy as hell and teeming with technical prowess and compelling musicianship.

The Blue Prison tracklisting:

"Beacon"

"Alchemist"

"Shadows"

"Artemis"

"Kaleidoscope"

"River"

"Tyrant"

"Vengeance v2.0"

"Los Angeles"

"Rosetta"