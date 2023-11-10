THE CARDS Feat. Original SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN Release Generation Jukebox Album

International classic rock power trio The Cards, featuring original, founding Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn, have released their second album, Generation Jukebox, today via Dutch independent record label, Spaceage Productions. The follow-up to their 2019 self-titled debut album, this ten track anthology includes the previously released singles "Kong Kong", "The Hermit", and "The Gamble".

The band, also featuring American singer/bassist Harrison Young (of Doro and U.D.O.) and Dutch drummer Koen Herfst (of Vandenberg) began writing the album in early 2020 while on tour in Europe, unaware of a variety of drastic obstacles which lurked just on the horizon.

“We were in a great place in 2020,” says frontman, Young. “We were touring our then new album around and making plans to begin recording the next, when the pandemic completely took us out of commission. Then there was Brexit, which was another huge problem for our international band, with Paul based in the UK.”

Nevertheless, the band got to work, both in their separate bubbles, and eventually in the studio together in The Netherlands in April of 2021. This studio session laid the foundation for the songs that make up their latest release.

Drummer Koen Herfst had this to say about the experience: "We recorded most of the tracks with the three of us live in the studio, which was a fun process and it really caught the 'jam vibes.’ Harrison wrote and recorded his vocals at his studio, where we also worked on the arrangements to wrap things up. Paul sent us some guitar solos later on."

Stylistically, the songs on Generation Jukebox run the gamut of rock history from motown to metal to modern radio rock. It was a deliberate choice of the trio to move away from the strictly “blues rock” framework of their previous album in favor of a more eclectic sound.

“We have so many influences across many boards, it was a pleasure to hear them all emerging from our creativity into solidity,” says Quinn. “These guys [Young and Herfst] have a handle on what is cool to play or leave out, and it is always a pleasure to relate to them, like relatives who enjoy each others' company.”

“Generation Jukebox” is now streaming on all major platforms and available on CD at the band’s official website, here

Tracklisting:

"Moving On"

"King Kong"

"The Gamble"

"The Hermit"

"In The Middle"

"Missed Connection"

"Take Your Time"

"Night Skipper"

"Way Back Home"

"The End "

As previously announced, The Cards will tour the UK in support of their new album this month with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons and special guests Sweet Electric at the dates listed below.

November

21 - Stoke-On-Trent, UK The Sugarmill

22 - Glasgow, UK Garage

23 - Leeds, UK Warehouse

24 - Manchester, UK The Bread Shed

25 - Derby, UK The Hairy Dog

26 - Oxford, UK O2 Academy Oxford

28 - Exeter, UK Phoenix

29 - London, UK O2 Academy Islington

December

1 - Southampton, UK Engine Rooms

2 - Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

(Photo - Rob Van Dalen)