THE CARDS Feat. Original SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN Release "King Kong" Single

International power trio The Cards, featuring original, founding Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn, have released a single from their upcoming second album, Generation Jukebox. Entitled "King Kong", the song is now available on all streaming platforms and for instant download as part of the full album’s pre-order package, ahead of a November 10 release date.

The group, also featuring American singer/bassist Harrison Young (of Doro and U.D.O.) and Dutch drummer Koen Herfst (of Vandenberg) previously announced plans to tour with Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons in the UK this November.

“This album and tour will see us heading into a new but familiar realm,” says Quinn. “It’s more rock than the last, but I guess that makes sense, considering our backgrounds.”

Regarding the album title Generation Jukebox, singer Harrison Young says, “We tried to touch on as many different eras of rock music as possible, because it’s what we all grew up with, together but separately, generationally and geographically, from Motown to Metal. So that’s what it means to me. That we, as The Cards, are sort of a Generation(al) Jukebox.”

Legendary guitarist, Paul Quinn made waves in the hard rock and metal world earlier this year when he announced his departure from Saxon after an astonishing 48 years of heavy metal service, citing the burdens of heavy touring as his main reason.

Both Quinn and the band remain on good terms, with Paul playing a farewell show this past summer at Barcelona Rocks Festival. There have also been hints from both sides that he will continue to appear in some capacity on Saxon’s new albums.

Meanwhile, Paul continues to make his own kind of music and play shows on his own terms, as evidenced by this latest output with The Cards.

Pre-order Generation Jukebox, and listen to the new single “King Kong”, here

Tracklisting:

"Moving On"

"King Kong"

"The Gamble"

"The Hermit"

"In The Middle"

"Missed Connection"

"Take Your Time"

"Night Skipper"

"Way Back Home"

"The End "

See The Cards on tour in the UK with Phil Campbell and the Bastard sons at the following dates:

November

21 - Stoke-On-Trent, UK The Sugarmill

22 - Glasgow, UK Garage

23 - Leeds, UK Warehouse

24 - Manchester, UK The Bread Shed

25 - Derby, UK The Hairy Dog

26 - Oxford, UK O2 Academy Oxford

28 - Exeter, UK Phoenix

29 - London, UK O2 Academy Islington

December

1 - Southampton, UK Engine Rooms

2 - Birmingham, UK O2 Institute

(Photo - Leon Hodiamont)