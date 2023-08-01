THE CARDS Featuring Original SAXON Guitarist PAUL QUINN To Release New Album, Tour The UK With PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS This Fall

International power trio The Cards, featuring original, founding Saxon guitarist Paul Quinn, will release a new album this November and will simultaneously embark on a tour of the UK supporting former Motörhead guitarist Phil Campell and his band, The Bastard Sons.

The Cards, also featuring Doro and U.D.O. alumnus Harrison Young on lead vocals and bass, released their eponymous debut album in 2019 to worldwide acclaim, playing festivals and shows all over Europe. Their long-awaited follow up album will be available for pre-sale starting in September at thecardsofficial.com.

Quinn recently stepped down from his post as resident riffmaster of NWOBHM heroes Saxon after an astonishing 48 years of heavy metal service, citing the burdens of heavy touring as his main reason.

Saxon released a statement earlier this year regarding Quinn’s departure which read as follows: “After much soul searching our great friend and fellow warrior Paul Quinn has decided to step back from touring with Saxon. After many years on the road, with the subsequent stress and tiredness that accompany long tour schedules, Paul doesn’t want his performance to suffer and let his fellow band mates and fans down...”

Meanwhile, Quinn released his own statement via social media: “You need to know I will miss you & my Saxon co-workers for the great times on and off stage, so with regret I will leave while I can still hold my head high and not worry about my fingers or brain forgetting riffs, keys or stumbling over licks, as they do occasionally. I am not taking this lightly, and I want to do Saxon proud, whilst continuing to love and play music with The Cards and other projects.”

The Cards formed in 2016 when Quinn and Young began meeting weekly to write songs. Soon, they were joined in the studio and onstage by current Vandenberg drummer Koen Herfst. Joining them on this tour, however, will be UK-based drummer Rod Fearnley, best known for his work with Paul’s former Saxon bandmate, Graham Oliver.

When asked why this tour is different for him than his past experiences with Saxon, Quinn had this to say: “I’m glad to get back to my roots, touring humbly in the country where it all began for me, not to mention with old friends, which Phil certainly is.”

Catch The Cards on tour this fall at the dates below and follow the band on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on their upcoming album and shows.