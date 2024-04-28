THE CARS' Biggest Hit "Is Like Listening To A Ticking Time Bomb" Says PROFESSOR OF ROCK (Video)

Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction:

"Shrouded in mystery, 'Drive' by The Cars is one of the most enigmatic songs of the '80s. Laced with alcoholic implications and featuring a self-destructing object of affection, listening to 'Drive' is like listening to a ticking time bomb. It’s melancholy, hypnotic, and highly addictive. This is one of those songs you can just play on repeat for hours; it’s '80s nostalgia at its best. Written by iconic singer Ric Ocasek, who felt it might be the best song he’d ever written, yet he kept it off his solo album because he thought his Cars co-vocalist Ben Orr would perform it better. It became The Cars' biggest hit even though recording it took forever thanks to their perfectionist producer Mutt Lange, but what’s the real story of this song? Did the tragedy portrayed in the song actually happen? Did the hot and heavy relationship between Ocasek and the model in Drive’s music video last? We unravel this song’s enduring mystery, next on the Professor of Rock."