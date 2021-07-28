THE CARS Classic "Just What I Needed" Gets The Couch Riffs Treatment; Video

The Couch Riffs crew are back with a cover of The Cars' 1978 classic, "Just What I Needed", featured on their 1978 self-titled debut album.

A message states: "An absolute classic song from one of the most underrated bands of all time from their single greatest offering! The Cars' debut album is more or less a greatest hits album and this song rests near the top of their "Best Of" list of tunes. May we present: 'Just What I Needed' featuring our incredible band this episode:

Vox: Hutch Harris (The Thermals)

Drums: Frank Ferrer (Guns 'n Roses)

Guitar: Janet Robin (Lindsey Buckingham/The String Revolution)

Guitar: Craig Montgomery (Live Sound - Nirvana/Presidents of the USA)

Synth: Don Gunn (Studio Lord - DCFC/Clutch/Soundgarden)

Bass: Mike Squires (Duff McKagan's Loaded)

- Mixed by Don Gunn

- Edited by Mike Squires

- Drum tracking by Gabe VanBenschoten (thank you!)

Thank you for supporting Couch Riffs on Patreon!"