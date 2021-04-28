THE CARS Classic "My Best Friend's Girl" Covered By Members Of SKID ROW, DRAGONFORCE, DUFF MCKAGAN'S LOADED, ROYAL THUNDER; Video

The Couch Riffs crew are back with a cover of The Cars' "My Best Friend's Girl". Watch the clip below.

A message states: "The Cars produced timeless, classic music for years and years. This particular song was released on their self-titled debut album in 1978 and the original still feels as fresh as a daisy. Couch Riffs decided to give 'My Best Friend's Girl' the 'ol one-two-skidoo and this is what we came up with! Not a carbon copy, to be certain. Almost none of our covers are. But, we did our best to make it our own and honor the original, one of greats from one of the greatest bands of all time."

Lineup:

Vocals: Lexxe

Lead Guitar: Scotti Hill (Skid Row)

Drums: Evan DiPinto (Royal Thunder)

Bass: Alicia Vigil (Dragonforce/Vigil of War)

Background Vocals: Christa Well (Saruna)

Guitar: Mike Squires (Duff McKagan's Loaded)

Handclaps: Jon Sullivan (Sully Guitars)

Keys: Don Gunn (Producer/Audio Engineer/Mixer)

- Mixed by Don Gunn & Edited by Mike Squires