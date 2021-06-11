THE CEO Feat. SEVENDUST Bassist VINCE HORNSBY Release "Behind These Eyes" Lyric Video

Following the release of their blistering first single from the upcoming debut album Redemption, out June 25 via Rat Pak Records, Georgia hard-rockers The CEO are out with their latest single and lyric video for "Behind These Eyes". Drums and bass lock in at the start to create the track's galloping and swinging heartbeat, immediately invoking shades of past groove metal greats. Layered guitars immediately create a shimmering soundscape before crashing into the hooky and brutal main riff. At the crux of the track, lead singer and lyricist Mack Mullins reflects on how failed opportunities can lead to bigger and better ones, as he sings "this setback's a setup, and I'm standing tall."

Check out the lyric video for "Behind These Eyes" below.

"With its mellow opening intro, harmony-laden bridge, and fastidious blend of melody and aggression, this song is one of my favorite tracks on the album," says Mack. "To me, 'Behind These Eyes' is about losing or not getting what you wanted, only to discover it was keeping you from achieving your true potential in the first place."

The band made a soft announcement in March 2020 and a week later, the entire world would be different due to the global pandemic. Now that things are trending in the right direction, the band comprised of Mack Mullins on vocals, Vince Hornsby (Sevendust) on bass, Chase Brown and Beau Anderson on guitar and Joseph Herman on drums are ready to release their debut album Redemption.

The CEO draw on various musical influences and puts them on full display on the upcoming debut. Redemption is scheduled for release on June 25 via Rat Pak Records and is now available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here.

From the driving guitar riff of album opener “Twin Flame” to the final vocal melody of album closer “Alone and Dead,” The CEO have created a sound that fits right in with Active Rock radio today. Songs like “Behind These Eyes,” “The Storm” and “Casting Shadows” showcase the band’s harder side.

Redemption was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Alter Bridge, Sevendust, Myles Kennedy, Tremonti).

Redemption tracklisting:

"Twin Flame"

"Behind These Eyes"

"Redemption"

"Black Hearts"

"Dirty Tragic"

"The Storm"

"Alive"

"Beginning & The End"

"Bourbon Straight"

"Work Of Heart"

"Casting Shadows"

"Alone And Dead"

"Redemption" video: