THE CEO Feat. SEVENDUST Bassist VINCE HORNSBY Release “Black Hearts” Music Video

Georgia hard rockers The CEO are releasing another music video for a song from their debut album Redemption. “Black Hearts” showcases the band’s softer side and is the longest track on the album. The song has been a fan favorite since the album was released and the band decided to film a video for the track after the positive response from the public. The video – filmed in black & white and transitions to color – shows the band performing as the story of the “black hearts” unfolds behind them.

“Since the album was released, we’ve received more requests to do a video for this song than any others, so we knew it had to be something special. Watch till the very end. Hopefully the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoyed making it,” explains vocalist and founder Mack Mullins.

The CEO - comprised of Mack Mullins on vocals, Vince Hornsby (Sevendust) on bass, Chase Brown and Beau Anderson on guitar and Joseph Herman on drums - released their debut album Redemption on June 25 via Rat Pak Records. From the driving guitar riff of album opener “Twin Flame” to the final vocal melody of album closer “Alone and Dead,” The CEO have created a sound that fits right in with Active Rock radio today. Songs like “Behind These Eyes,” “The Storm” and “Casting Shadows” showcase the band’s harder side. The band explore their softer side on “Black Hearts” – the longest track on the album and a song that is sure to be a fan favorite. The first single is the rocking title-track “Redemption” and the song and video will be released in the near future. Redemption was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Alter Bridge, Sevendust, Myles Kennedy, Tremonti).

Order in various bundle configurations here.

"Redemption" video: