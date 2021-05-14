THE CEO Feat. SEVENDUST Bassist VINCE HORNSBY To Release Debut Album In June

Georgia hard rockers, The CEO, are ready to take on the music world. The band made a soft announcement in March 2020 and a week later, the entire world would be different due to the global pandemic. Now that things are trending in the right direction, the band comprised of Mack Mullins on vocals, Vince Hornsby (Sevendust) on bass, Chase Brown and Beau Anderson on guitar and Joseph Herman on drums are ready to release their debut album Redemption.

The CEO draw on various musical influences and puts them on full display on the upcoming debut. Redemption is scheduled for release on June 25 via Rat Pak Records and is now available for pre-order in various bundle configurations here.

From the driving guitar riff of album opener “Twin Flame” to the final vocal melody of album closer “Alone and Dead,” The CEO have created a sound that fits right in with Active Rock radio today. Songs like “Behind These Eyes,” “The Storm” and “Casting Shadows” showcase the band’s harder side.

The band explore their softer side on “Black Hearts” –- the longest track on the album and a song that is sure to be a fan favorite. The first single is the rocking title-track “Redemption” and the song and video will be released in the near future.

Redemption was produced by Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Mammoth WVH, Alter Bridge, Sevendust, Myles Kennedy, Tremonti).

Redemption tracklisting:

"Twin Flame"

"Behind These Eyes"

"Redemption"

"Black Hearts"

"Dirty Tragic"

"The Storm"

"Alive"

"Beginning & The End"

"Bourbon Straight"

"Work Of Heart"

"Casting Shadows"

"Alone And Dead"