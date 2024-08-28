THE CHRIS SLADE TIMELINE On Tour In Support Of Timescape Album, Out Now On BraveWords Records

The Chris Slade Timeline is on the road in support of their new album, Timescape, out now via BraveWords Records. The band's upcoming dates are listed below:

August

31 - The Booking Hall - Dover, UK

October

12 - La Grande Ourse - St Agathon (22), France

26 - Duerfkessel - Koerich, Luxembourg

November

29 - Ferret - Preston, UK

30 - Y Muni - Pontypridd, Wales

The Chris Slade Timeline’s Timescape contains completely original new tracks and some of Chris Slade's favourite covers. Purchase/stream the album here.

Timescape tracklisting:

Disc 1:

"Sundance"

"We Will Survive"

"Joybringer"

"Living The Dream"

"Freedom Song"

"Back With A Vengeance"

"Questions"

"Time Flies"

"End Of Eternity"

Disc 2:

"The Razors Edge"

"Free"

"Blinded By The Light"

"July Morning"

"Thunderstruck"

"Big Gun"

"Hells Bells"

"High Voltage"

"Back With A Vengeance" video:

Trailer:

The Chris Slade Timeline is:

Paul "Bun" Davis - vocals

Stevie Gee - vocals, bass

James Cornford - guitar, vocals

Mike Clarke - keyboards, guitar, vocals

*Andy Crosby play bass on "Sundance", "Back With A Vengeance", "Questions"

About Chris Slade:

Slade started his career at the age of 16 with Tom Jones before he changed his name to Tom Jones, this included World tours and recording throughout the 60's.

Chris Slade was a founding member of Manfred Mann’s Earth Band in January of 1971. He was to spend seven years with the band, recording eight albums and achieving three UK Top Ten singles in the process: "Joybringer" (No. 9, October 1973), "Blinded By The Light" (No. 6, September 1976 & a multi million selling #1 in the USA) and "Davy’s On The Road Again" (No.6, June 1978). After 'Earthband' he spent two years with Uriah Heep, a Year with Gary Numan, and a year with David Gilmour in 1984.

He later teamed up with Jimmy Page, Paul Rodgers and bassist Tony Franklin to form The Firm. They produced two excellent albums for Atlantic in 1985 and 1986 that gave them a few radio hits including "Radioactive" and "Satisfaction Guaranteed".

Then Chris joined Gary Moore, taking over from Cozy Powell just four days before the start of the 1989 After The War tour. It was at one of Gary Moore’s gigs in The UK that Malcolm Young saw Chris Slade play. After the tour it was Chris’s intention to put together a band with ex-Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay. But the call from AC/DC scuppered those plans as he was destined to tour and record with them over the course of the next five years, playing on their acclaimed Razors Edge album, and giving a killer performance on their concert DVD Live From Donington.

After his stint with AC/DC Chris joined the prog-rock band Asia, who (even with the many personnel changes over the years) had still been managing to churn out some excellent music. Chris recorded with them on their 2000-2004 studio recordings, Aura and Silent Nation, and put forth his 'trademark' energy-filled live performances on all the subsequent tours that ensued over five years in total.

In the 21st Century, for a period of five years, Slade played drums for German guitarist Michael Schenker before forming The Chris Slade Timeline in 2012.