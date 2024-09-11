THE COMMONERS Release "Restless" Single, Land Special Guest Slot On THE SHEEPDOGS European Tour

The Commoners announce the release of their title track single “Restless”, available on all streaming platforms from Friday, September 13th. The single is taken from their critically acclaimed third studio album Restless; available from TheCommoners.ca.

Watch the official music video for the new single “Restless”:

In support of their new single, The Commoners will hit the road for a major tour in November through December ‘24 across Europe and The UK opening for Canadian music heavyweights The Sheepdogs, rounding out the year with a coveted slot at Planet Rockstock Festival on December 1st. From the speakers to the stage, one thing is certain: The Commoners are ushering in a party rock renaissance, and we’re all invited.

Tickets for all concerts are available here. Confirmed dates are as listed:

November

8 - Groove – Portugalete, Spain

9 - Outono Codax Festival – Santiago de Compostela, Spain *

10 - Sala Mon Live – Madrid, Spain *

11 - LA Nau – Barcelona, Spain *

13 - Strom – Munich, Germany *

14 - Beatpol – Dresden, Germany *

15 - Frannz – Berlin, Germany *

17 - Bahnhof Pauli – Hamburg, Germany *

18 - HeadQuarters – Aarhus, Denmark *

20 - Debaser – Stockholm, Sweden *

21 - John Dee – Oslo, Norway *

22 - Loppen – Copenhagen, Denmark *

24 - Binnenzaal at De Oosterport – Groningen, Netherlands *

25 - Tivoli Vredenburg – Utrecht, Netherlands *

26 - Luxor – Cologne, Germany *

27 - Badaboum – Paris, France *

29 - The Carlisle – Hastings, UK

30 - Strange Brew – Bristol, UK *

December

1 - Planet Rockstock Festival – Trecco Bay, Wales

2 - Oran Mor – Glasgow, Scotland *

4 - Brudenell Social Club – Leeds, UK *

5 - Islington Assembly Hall – London, UK *

6 - Moonshine Club – Portsmouth, UK

7 - TBA - Wolverhampton, UK

* denotes special guests to The Sheepdogs

The Commoners are experiencing great success with their current album, Restless. The album features ten tracks that grip and groove. The band continues to provide listeners with a hearty dose of Southern-style swagger with every guitar slide, organ swell, and vocal stamp.

Riding high off the strength of their second album, Find A Better Way, the last two years have been a whirlwind for the band. From a UK tour with Grammy-nominated duo Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton in the fall of 2023, to headline dates across Europe and Britain this year, The Commoners are a must-see act.

Possessing a sound tapped from the oaken belly of a whiskey barrel, The Commoners are a five-piece roots rock band from Toronto, Canada. Offering their own blend of a tried-and-true musical mixture, the group pepper their sound with high-energy riffs, soulful vocals, and rich harmonies that takes the listener on a journey through a Southern-style rock experience.

The band is a culmination of like-minded musicians who have bonded over their love of the classics. All seasoned performers in the Canadian music scene, Chris Medhurst (lead vocals, guitar), Ben Spiller (bass, vocals), Ross Hayes Citrullo (lead guitar), Adam Cannon (drums, vocals), and Miles Evans-Branagh (keys, vocals) have united under a shared dream: to write and perform music; an authentic nod to the greats who paved the way before them.

“The Black Crowes and Led Zeppelin are big influences for us,” says Commoners lead singer, Chris Medhurst. “Derek Trucks, Marcus King, and the Allman Brothers, as well. These are the bands that we wear on our sleeves as we continue to evolve and create our own music.”

Channelling their deep respect and admiration for roots rock trailblazers, The Commoners also incorporate rhythmic stylings inspired by Motown and Soul’s groove masters. The keystone of their unique blend is lead singer, Chris Medhurst’s emotive vocal style, akin to Burton Cummings and Paul Rodgers, with a dash of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding.

A natural evolution from their 2022 album Find A Better Way, Restless offers a peek behind the curtain of success, revealing the grueling routines and ragged emotions that hide behind the glamorous aesthetic of a rock band on the rise. With introspective, slower-tempo numbers pocketed amongst rip-roaring anthems, the new album is a portrait of a hardworking group revitalizing a classic genre.

Tracklisting:

"Devil Teasin’ Me"

"Shake You Off"

"The Way I Am"

"Restless"

"Gone Without Warning"

"Who Are You (Ain't Knocked Down)"

"Body And Soul"

"See You Again"

"Too Soon To Know You"

"All That We Have"

(Photos by Paul Wright)