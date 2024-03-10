THE COMMONERS Release "Too Soon To Know You" From Upcoming Album, Restless

The Commoners have released "Too Soon To Know You" – the third single from their forthcoming 2024 album, Restless. Follow along a journey of nostalgia, looking back on the early stages of love. Being too young to be serious.

Lively organ and crisp guitar support a soaring top line in this reflective track that wonders what might have been. Singer Chris Medhurst reminisces about a bond broken by time, offering a listen that will surely inspire a trip down memory lane.

Stream / purchase "Too Soon To Know You" here.

According to the band, "The song was conceived in the garage, late last year. The band was jamming with executive producer Renan, over some chords he had brought to the group. Adam shared a story of him and his partner reminiscing over past relationships, and how destructive they were. 'We didn’t stand a chance... we were just... too young to be serious.'

Too Young To Be Serious… it was a sentiment we all could relate to. Reaching into our own past experiences, the ideas started flowing. Chris sang… 'Late August one night, on the back of my mind, we weren’t keeping time, we were howling at the moon. Too out of our minds, to see what we might find, it might have seemed unkind but it was, Too Soon To Know You.' Just like that we had a chorus, and by the end of the night we had a song."

A natural evolution from their 2022 album Find A Better Way, Restless offers a peek behind the curtain of success, revealing the gruelling routines and ragged emotions that hide behind the glamorous aesthetic of a rock band on the rise. With introspective, slower-tempo numbers pocketed amongst rip-roaring anthems, the new album, recorded at RHC Music in Toronto, is a portrait of a hardworking group revitalizing a classic genre.

“As with our previous album, we wanted to marry old and new southern rock together in a way that was unique to the band’s Canadian roots,” says The Commoners guitarist and producer Ross Hayes Citrullo. “By adding the soul and rock elements of The Black Crowes, and the southern blues rock undertones of The Allman Brothers to a production style akin to Blackberry Smoke and Rival Sons, I think we developed an authentic sound that compares sonically to some of our favourite records across all of those music genres.”

Tracklisting:

"Devil Teasin’ Me"

"Shake You Off"

"The Way I Am"

"Restless"

"Gone Without Warning"

"Who Are You (Ain't Knocked Down)"

"Body And Soul"

"See You Again"

"Too Soon To Know You"

"All That We Have"

(Band photo by Blackham Images)