THE COMPULSIONS Release New Single "Band Of Thieves"; Offcial Video Available
June 11, 2021, 9 minutes ago
The Compulsions' long awaited third album, Ferocious, was officially released in November 2020. Frontman Rob Carlyle drafted the very best New York-area musicians he could find, including world-renowned guitarists, Earl Slick and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, best known for their work with David Bowie and Guns N’ Roses, respectively; along with former Raging Slab bassist, Alec Morton; former New York Dolls drummer, Brian Delaney; and current Guns N' Roses drummer, Frank Ferrer.
Additional personnel on Ferocious includes saxophonist, Craig Dreyer, who has worked with Warren Haynes and Keith Richards; and backing singer, Nicki Richards, whose resume includes Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Madonna and many others.
Check out the official video for new single "Band Of Thieves" below.
Ferocious tracklisting:
"Born On A Landfill"
"Band Of Thieves"
"Addicted"
"Dead Flowers"
"Dirtbag Blues"
"Funk #666"
"Killer In The Woodshed"
"Dust N' Bones"
"Ferocious"
"Man With No Name"