THE COMPULSIONS Release New Single "Band Of Thieves"; Offcial Video Available

The Compulsions' long awaited third album, Ferocious, was officially released in November 2020. Frontman Rob Carlyle drafted the very best New York-area musicians he could find, including world-renowned guitarists, Earl Slick and Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, best known for their work with David Bowie and Guns N’ Roses, respectively; along with former Raging Slab bassist, Alec Morton; former New York Dolls drummer, Brian Delaney; and current Guns N' Roses drummer, Frank Ferrer.

Additional personnel on Ferocious includes saxophonist, Craig Dreyer, who has worked with Warren Haynes and Keith Richards; and backing singer, Nicki Richards, whose resume includes Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Madonna and many others.

Check out the official video for new single "Band Of Thieves" below.

Ferocious tracklisting:

"Born On A Landfill"

"Band Of Thieves"

"Addicted"

"Dead Flowers"

"Dirtbag Blues"

"Funk #666"

"Killer In The Woodshed"

"Dust N' Bones"

"Ferocious"

"Man With No Name"