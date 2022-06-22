THE CONTORTIONIST Announces North American Headlining Tour; Will Perform Language And Exoplanet Albums In Their Entirety

After a hiatus of more than two years, progressive rock unit The Contortionist will return to the road this fall on a month-long North American headlining tour. Set to commence on September 11 in Dallas, Texas and run through October 15 in the band’s original hometown of Indianapolis, Indiana, the journey will feature the band performing, in two full sets, their 2014 Language full-length and 2010 debut studio album Exoplanet, two all-time fan favorites, in their entireties. Continuing the band’s tradition of innovative and boundary-pushing live performances, neither album has been performed live in its entirety ever before. Support will be provided by special guests Rivers Of Nihil who will be performing their latest full-length, The Work, in its entirety.

Comments Eric Guenther (keyboards), “I’ve been asked to write a quote for this tour reflecting on the fact that every single person coming this fall has given this band life and played a part in making a tour like this finally happen. Thank you so much. We miss all of you; see you soon.”

Adds Cameron Maynard (guitar), "It’s been more than two years since we’ve performed for a live audience, so we chose this opportunity to go back and celebrate two of our albums properly. These albums changed our lives - allowing us to expand into who we are today. We cannot wait to share this experience with all of you."

VIP packages will include a chance for fans to have an exclusive listen to two never before heard tracks from the band’s upcoming album, an intimate Q&A session, limited edition merchandise items, and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10:00 AM local time. For presale and advance VIP access visit thecontortionist.net with code available by mailing list sign-up.

(Photo – Brett-Cullen)