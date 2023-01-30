THE CONTORTIONIST Release Retrospective: Live From Atlanta Box Set; Two Videos Streaming

Progressive rock band, The Contortionist, release a new box set, Retrospective: Live From Atlanta, today. The box set boasts three double LPs comprised of recordings from the band’s 2021 live-stream performances. The three live streamed performances cover every facet of the band’s career, including a full album performance of the critically acclaimed full-length Clairvoyant, as well as an entire set focused on the band’s heavier catalog.

Featuring over 30 tracks, the impressive package is a limited-edition set, with only 1,500 copies available worldwide. It comes housed in a 12x12x2 embossed box and features translucent acetate overlay alternate covers for each of the three live stream sets. Each live stream set comes pressed on 12” 180g double vinyl in a beautiful gatefold package. Fans can purchase the box set here.

Guitarist Cameron Maynard says, “When we initially conceived this project, our objective was to give something to our fans amidst the inability to physically perform to a live audience. As it turns out, we were so happy with the end result that we thought it would only be appropriate to release in a more tangible way. We have always wanted to release a box set like this, and after seeing some original ideas for the art, we knew it had to be done.”

Keyboardist Eric Guenther adds, “Although the motivation for this project was born out of uncertainty and cancellations, the opportunity to perform and create the definitive musical artifact for this band’s history became a silver lining. To me, this is years of work finally realized, and thanks to our fans’ response, we were able to make this project timeless with a proper release. This is the best representation of The Contortionist to date, and to us, the recording that defines the identity of this band and how we sounded in the first 10+ years. Thanks to our fans for making this band real. Also, we can’t wait to share what we have been working on.”

The band is also releasing two videos from the live-stream performances for tracks “Clairvoyant,” and “Geocentric Confusion.” Watch below.

Tracklisting:

Set 1: The MNRK Heavy Set

"Early Grave"

"Reimagined"

"Follow"

"Geocentric Confusion"

"Flourish"

"1979"

"Integration"

"Thrive"

"Solipsis"

"Language I: Intuition"

"Language II: Conspire"

Set 2: Clairvoyant Album (Full Performance)

"Monochrome"

"Godspeed"

"Reimagined"

"Clairvoyant"

"The Center"

"Absolve"

"Relapse"

"Return To Earth"

"Monochrome (Pensive)"

Set 3: Exoplanet + Intrinsic

"Primal Directive"

"Oscillator "

"Flourish"

"Geocentric Confusion"

"Causality "

"Vessel"

"Solipsis "

"Axiom"

"Exoplanet I: Egress"

"Exoplanet II: Void"

"Exoplanet III: Light"