THE CONVALESCENCE Announce Summer Tour Dates With GREEN JELLY, KING 810

Blending black metal/horror theatrics with intense death metal style blast beats and shredding guitar along with brutal slamming breakdowns and catchy melodies, Toledo, OH symphonic deathcore band The Convalescence unleashed their latest album entitled Harvesters Of Flesh And Bone this past November on Cleopatra Records.

Featuring 11 tracks of relentless brutality, each song is its own short horror story. For this record, The Convalescence really wanted to continue down the path of what they've done on past releases This Is Hell and Monument Of Misery but also experiment with some new ideas while still bringing everyone the gore-filled lyrics and bloodthirsty riffs that their fans expect.

The album features guests Scott Ian Lewis (Carnifex) and Ricky Myers (Suffocation) and was produced and mixed by Jason Suecof (The Black Dahlia Murder, Carnifex, Deicide, Job For A Cowboy) plus mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy).

In support of the full-length, the band will be touring across the USA and Canada with dates with Cattle Decapitation, Carnifex, Green Jelly, and more (dates listed below). Filthy, brutal, and symphonic, The Convalescence is not to be missed. All tickets are available at tconband.com.

Harvesters Of Bone And Flesh is available at indiemerchstore.com.