THE CONVALESCENCE Release Claymation Video For "No Survivors" Feat. CARNIFEX's SCOTT IAN LEWIS

The Convalescence is a five-member symphonic deathcore band formed in Toledo, Ohio in 2011. The Convalescence blends black metal / horror theatrics with intense death metal style blast beats and shredding guitar, along with brutal slamming breakdowns and catchy melodies. Since their inception, they have amassed an impressive discography including five full-length albums, and have toured extensively across the planet. The latest from them is the single “No Survivors” featuring Scott Ian Lewis of Carnifex, accompanied by a claymation music video. Vocalist Keith Wampler details the single and the upcoming album:

“The single is one of the hardest-hitting songs we’ve ever released. The lyrics and video were inspired by the Alien films, and having Scott doing some nasty guest vocals really helped give it the brutality we were looking for. We played it live throughout our recent European Tour and absolutely loved the energy it brings to the stage. We’re looking forward to this one being a part of our live show for many tours to come. This new album is basically like one big horror movie, song by song each one tells a story. Each one is brutal in its own way.”

The Convalescence expects the album will be received well by the fans, as they do their very best to step things up on each record. They worked with producer Jason Suecof on this one at Audiohammer Studios in Florida, who has worked with most of their favorite bands (The Black Dahlia Murder, Carnifex, Deicide, Job For A Cowboy) and they were beyond stoked he was down to do the recording with them. In their opinion, they’ve created the heaviest The Convalescence album so far. The full-length was mastered by Christian Donaldson (Cryptopsy) and is expected for release summer 2023.

In live news, The Convalescence will be hitting the road this coming March for the "No Survivors Tour" with support from Casket Robbery and Ignominious. Confirmed dates are as listed:

March

10 - Jackson, MI - The Music Box

11 - Toledo, OH - Main Street Bar & Grill

12 - New Haven, IN - Carl's Tavern

13 - Louisville, KY - Mag Bar

14 - Overland Park, KS - Vivo Live Events

15 - Tulsa, OK - The Whittier Bar

16 - Fort Worth, TX - The Rail Club DFW

17 - San Antonio, TX - Bonds Rock Bar

18 - Houston, TX - House Of Blues

19 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa

20 - Pensacola, FL - The Handlebar

21 - Sanford, FL - West End Trading Co.

22 - Murfreesboro, TN - Crossroads

23 - Knoxville, TN - Brickyard Bar & Grill

24 - Lakewood, OH - The Foundry

25 - Chesterfield, MI - Diesel Concert Lounge