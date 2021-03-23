THE CROWN Hit Worldwide Charts With Royal Destroyer Album

Earlier this month, The Crown released their new full-length, Royal Destroyer, via Metal Blade Records - which landed on the worldwide charts:

Germany - #17

Switzerland - #51

Austria - #66

USA - #20 Current Hard Music Albums

USA - #24 New Artist Chart

USA - #148 Current Albums Chart

Canada - #86 Hard Music Albums

The Crown have released a lyric video for "Beyond The Frail", featured on Royal Destroyer. Find the new clip below, and order the album here.

Royal Destroyer tracklisting:

"Baptized In Violence"

"Let The Hammering Begin!"

"Motordeath"

"Ultra Faust"

"Glorious Hades"

"Full Metal Justice"

"Scandinavian Satan"

"Devoid Of Light"

"We Drift On"

"Beyond The Frail"

"Beyond The Frail" lyric video:

"Scandinavian Satan" lyric video:

"We Drift On" video:

"Motordeath" video:

The Crown lineup:

Johan Lindstrand - Vocals

Magnus Olsfelt - Bass

Marko Tervonen - Guitar

Robin Sörqvist - Lead guitar and backing vocals

Henrik Axelsson - Drums

(Photo - Ida Kucera)