THE CROWN Name Mattias "Arvid" Rasmussen As New Bassist

Back in January 2022, Swedish death metal stalwarts The Crown announced that after 32 years, founding member and bassist Magnus Olsfelt left the band.

Now the time has come for Magnus' replacement to be revealed:

"Viking Punks!

Let’s all welcome Mattias 'Arvid' Rasmussen as a permanent member of The Crown! The Deathrace Machine is once again ready to kill!

We have some really cool plans how to approach the next album regarding recordings etc, but more about that later on. We have also started to work on a solid live schedule for 2023 together with Dragon Productions and Metal Blade Records!

Forwards, Fire!

Let’s go 2023!

The Crown never dies!"

(Photo courtesy of The Crown's official Facebook page)