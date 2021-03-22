THE CROWN Release "Beyond The Frail" Lyric Video

March 22, 2021, 10 minutes ago

THE CROWN Release "Beyond The Frail" Lyric Video

The Crown have released a lyric video for "Beyond The Frail", featured on their new album, Royal Destroyer, available via Metal Blade Records. Find the new clip below, and order the album here.

Royal Destroyer tracklisting:

"Baptized In Violence"
"Let The Hammering Begin!"
"Motordeath"
"Ultra Faust"
"Glorious Hades"
"Full Metal Justice"
"Scandinavian Satan"
"Devoid Of Light"
"We Drift On"
"Beyond The Frail"

"Beyond The Frail" lyric video:

"Scandinavian Satan" lyric video:

"We Drift On" video:

"Motordeath" video:

The Crown lineup:

Johan Lindstrand - Vocals
Magnus Olsfelt - Bass
Marko Tervonen - Guitar
Robin Sörqvist - Lead guitar and backing vocals
Henrik Axelsson - Drums

(Photo - Ida Kucera)



