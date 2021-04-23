THE CROWN Release Royal Destroyer Track-By-Track, Part 1; Video

The Crown recently released their new full-length, Royal Destroyer, via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band launch a track-by-track video series, with Part 1 available for streaming below:

Royal Destroyer tracklisting:

"Baptized In Violence"

"Let The Hammering Begin!"

"Motordeath"

"Ultra Faust"

"Glorious Hades"

"Full Metal Justice"

"Scandinavian Satan"

"Devoid Of Light"

"We Drift On"

"Beyond The Frail"

"Beyond The Frail" lyric video:

"Scandinavian Satan" lyric video:

"We Drift On" video:

"Motordeath" video:

The Crown lineup:

Johan Lindstrand - Vocals

Magnus Olsfelt - Bass

Marko Tervonen - Guitar

Robin Sörqvist - Lead guitar and backing vocals

Henrik Axelsson - Drums

(Photo - Ida Kucera)