THE CROWN Release Royal Destroyer Track-By-Track, Part 2; Video
April 26, 2021, 19 minutes ago
The Crown recently released their new full-length, Royal Destroyer, via Metal Blade Records. Today, the band releases the second part of a track-by-track video series. Watch Parts 1 & 2 below:
Part 1:
Part 2:
Order the album here.
Royal Destroyer tracklisting:
"Baptized In Violence"
"Let The Hammering Begin!"
"Motordeath"
"Ultra Faust"
"Glorious Hades"
"Full Metal Justice"
"Scandinavian Satan"
"Devoid Of Light"
"We Drift On"
"Beyond The Frail"
"Beyond The Frail" lyric video:
"Scandinavian Satan" lyric video:
"We Drift On" video:
"Motordeath" video:
The Crown lineup:
Johan Lindstrand - Vocals
Magnus Olsfelt - Bass
Marko Tervonen - Guitar
Robin Sörqvist - Lead guitar and backing vocals
Henrik Axelsson - Drums
(Photo - Ida Kucera)