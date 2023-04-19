THE CROWN To Embark On "No World To Be Saved" European Tour With SCHIZOPHRENIA

Swedish death metal icons, The Crown, and Belgian outfit, Schizophrenia, are set to embark on a tour across Europe in June. The tour will include appearances at Chronical Moshers Festival and Underground Remains Festival, as well as a special performance by The Crown at Sweden Rock.

The Crown, known for their aggressive sound and high-energy live shows, will be showcasing classic songs from their extensive discography. Fans can expect to hear favourites from their early days as well as more recent hits. Schizophrenia will be promoting their latest EP, which features a blend of death and thrash metal.

Don't miss your chance to see two of the most exciting bands in the death metal scene as they tear up stages across Europe. Tickets are available now, so get yours before they sell out.

Tour dates:

June

2 - Berlin, Germany - Lido Berlin

3 - Göttingen, Germany - Underground Remains Open Air

4 - Hamburg, Germany - Bambi galore

6 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

7 - Passau, Germany - Zauberberg Passau

8 - Sölvesborg, Sweden - Sweden Rock 2023 *

9 - Bratislava, Slovakia - FleshParty Openairfest

10 - Mühlteich, Germany - Hauptmannsgrün @ 21 - Chronical Moshers Open Air 2023

* The Crown only

The Crown lineup:

Mattias "Arvid" Rasmussen - Bass

Johan Lindstrand - Vocals

Marko Tervonen - Guitars

Mikael Norén - Drums

Robin Sörqvist - Lead guitar