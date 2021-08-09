THE CROWN - "We Have So Many New Songs"

Swedish death metal stalwarts The Crown are set to begin work on their as yet untitled new studio album. Vocalist Johan Lindstrand has issued the following update:

"We've had a long break from playing death metal. We have not seen each other since we recorded the videos for 'Motordeath' and 'We Drift On', which is almost one year ago. Royal Destroyer came out in March. Not a single show to promote the album. Fuck this virus!

But now we are ready to grab the bull by the balls and start the next chapter. We are done resting and the batteries are charged to the max. We will enter the rehearsal room within a month and start working on the next album. We have so many new songs and it will be a blast exploring them all and come up with the ultimate The Crown album.

So stay tuned cause we are not done yet. We will soon return in full force! Stay safe and thanks for the support!"

Released earlier in 2021 via Metal Blade Records, Royal Destroyer spawned two videos, which can be seen below.

Royal Destroyer tracklisting:

"Baptized In Violence"

"Let The Hammering Begin!"

"Motordeath"

"Ultra Faust"

"Glorious Hades"

"Full Metal Justice"

"Scandinavian Satan"

"Devoid Of Light"

"We Drift On"

"Beyond The Frail"

"We Drift On" video:

"Motordeath" video:

(Photo - Ida Kucera)