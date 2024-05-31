THE CRYPT's Self-Titled Debut Album Released

It's been a long wait but it finally happened - The Crypt's debut album is finally released!

Within the Swedish heavy metal community, Leif Edling is revered as one of its most prolific songwriters. Alongside his renowned work with Candlemass, he has also spearheaded projects like Krux and Avatarium, showcasing his enduring creativity. When news broke of his direct involvement in yet another band, speculation soon ran rampant within the community.

That band is The Crypt, based out of Stockholm, Sweden.

With a concept centered around a metal priestess, The Crypt's debut album delves into themes of darkness, death, and the undead, echoing the vibes of 1970s gothic and occult bands such as Coven, Blue Öyster Cult, Black Sabbath, and Pentagram.

Recorded with top-tier Swedish musicians under the guidance of producer Marcus Jidell, the album effortlessly combines dark atmospheres with catchy melodies and powerful riffs, reminiscent of rock's most golden era.

The band introduced themselves to the world with the release of their first single and video, "Into the Crypt," back in 2021. This track, featuring Pepper's captivating vocals and Edling's signature sonic brutality, quickly gained traction within the rock community, setting the stage for The Crypt's emergence.

However, the pandemic hindered the band's ability to perform live or engage in further activities. As conditions improved, The Crypt reemerged with a new solid lineup behind Pepper, including Danne McKenzie on drums, Dave McKenzie on guitars, Floke on keyboards, and Rigor Mortimer on bass.

In an era where truly innovative metal bands are rare, The Crypt stands out as a refreshing discovery, promising an exhilarating journey for metal enthusiasts everywhere.

The album is available on both CD & vinyl formats and can be ordered through the Metal Department store, here.

The Crypt tracklisting:

"Intro"

"Into The Crypt"

"Mistress Of Fire"

"Metal Priestess"

"I Love The Darkness"

"Cemetary Children"

"Night Of The Devil"

"Open The Gate"

"Halos"

"Who Broke The Coffin"

The Crypt is:

Pepper (Vocals)

Danne McKenzie (Drums)

Rigor Mortimer (Bass)

Dave McKenzie (Guitar)

Floke (Keyboards)