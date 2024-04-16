THE CULT Announce European/UK Dates For "8424" Tour

The Cult, who celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2024, have announced European and UK dates for their 8424 tour.

Says guitarist Billy Duffy: "Following up from the great energy of Death Cult 8323 shows, I’m looking forward to bringing that sense of celebration of the band’s music, and the communion with our fans, to Cult 8424. CFFC. Let the ceremony commence!"

Tour dates:

July

11 - Seville, Spain - Icónica

12 - Madrid, Spain - Noches del Botánico

14 - Valencia, Spain - Jardines de Viveros

16 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseu Porto Ageas

17 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu dos Recreios

20 - County Laois, Ireland - Forestfest Festival

23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Archa Theatre

24 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

25 - Opatija, Hungary - Opatija Summer Stage

27 - Milan, Italy - Carroponte

28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Summer Nights

30 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji

31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt

August

2 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet

4 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria

5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium

6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

8 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

9 - Skanderborg, Germany - Smukfest

October

21 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall

22 - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena

24 - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall

25 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

27 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon

29 - York, UK - Barbican

30 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

November

1 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall

2 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wolverhampton Civic Hall

4 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall

