THE CULT Announce European/UK Dates For "8424" Tour
April 16, 2024, 18 minutes ago
The Cult, who celebrate their 40th anniversary in 2024, have announced European and UK dates for their 8424 tour.
Says guitarist Billy Duffy: "Following up from the great energy of Death Cult 8323 shows, I’m looking forward to bringing that sense of celebration of the band’s music, and the communion with our fans, to Cult 8424. CFFC. Let the ceremony commence!"
Tour dates:
July
11 - Seville, Spain - Icónica
12 - Madrid, Spain - Noches del Botánico
14 - Valencia, Spain - Jardines de Viveros
16 - Porto, Portugal - Coliseu Porto Ageas
17 - Lisbon, Portugal - Coliseu dos Recreios
20 - County Laois, Ireland - Forestfest Festival
23 - Prague, Czech Republic - Archa Theatre
24 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer
25 - Opatija, Hungary - Opatija Summer Stage
27 - Milan, Italy - Carroponte
28 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7 Summer Nights
30 - Warsaw, Poland - Letnia Scena Progresji
31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys Neue Welt
August
2 - Rejmyre, Sweden - Skogsröjet
4 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
5 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013 Poppodium
6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso
8 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
9 - Skanderborg, Germany - Smukfest
October
21 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall
22 - Swansea, UK - Swansea Arena
24 - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall
25 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
27 - Bristol, UK - Bristol Beacon
29 - York, UK - Barbican
30 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall
November
1 - Portsmouth, UK - Guildhall
2 - Wolverhampton, UK - Wolverhampton Civic Hall
4 - London, UK - Royal Albert Hall
(Photo - The Cult)