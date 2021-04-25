THE CULT Guitarist BILLY DUFFY Reveals A New Album Is In The Works, Talks Working With Frontman IAN ASTBURY - "I Think It's Healthy To Have Creative Tension"

Speaking with Tone-Talk, The Cult guitarist Billy Duffy discussed the making of their follow-up album to Hidden City from 2016, saying "We're well into the process of the new Cult album."

Duffy opened up about the creative process between himself and frontman Ian Astbury, revealing "It's not like Ian writes 'Ian songs' and Billy writes 'Billy songs,' and we record them as The Cult. There are Ian and Billy songs together, and over the time there's a bit of a creative... it's not always tension; I don't mean that in a bad way. That's what makes it good; it's that blend. I think that after this many years together, and a few years apart, we trust each other and respect each other enough. I think it's healthy to have creative tension. I'd rather have an argument about something creative than to have nothing, just the sound of crickets: 'All right, what are we gonna do now..?'"

The Cult’s Hidden City, released in 2016, was their 10th studio album (and second for Cooking Vinyl).

The final installment in a trilogy of recordings, completing 2007's Born Into This ("The Fall") and 2012's Choice of Weapon ("Dark Night Of The Soul"), Hidden City is a tightly-woven series of experience and visions with underlying themes of redemption and rebirth threaded through The Cult's visceral music. Astbury's signature baritone and blood-soaked lyrics paired with Duffy's smouldering, textured guitar tones, create a musical environment that is fearless and peerless.

From the sonic assault of the opening track "Dark Energy" (streaming below), Hidden City launches quickly into the dark underbelly of its subject matter. Stemming from the Spanish phrase "La Ciudad Oculta" or "hidden city," the album reflects an awakening of consciousness through its tone and complexity.

"Hidden City is a metaphor for our spiritual lives, our intimate interior lives," explains Astbury. "I find today's gurus are trying to peddle some cure, product or insight as if it's a new phenomenon. My place is to respond, not react, to observe, participate and share through words and music. There is no higher authority than the heart."

Produced by Bob Rock and written by Ian Astbury and Billy Duffy the team has collaborated on what has turned out to be the brutal and beautiful masterpiece Hidden City.

Tracklisting:

“Dark Energy”

“No Love Lost”

“Dance The Night”

“In Blood”

“Birds Of Paradise”

“Hinterland”

“G O A T”

“Deeply Ordered Chaos”

“Avalanche Of Light”

“Lilies”

“Heathens”

“Sound And Fury”

“Dark Energy”:

(Photo - Tim Cadiente)